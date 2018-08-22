SteelSeries Introduces Exclusive PUBG Peripherals For PC

Some die-hard PUBG fans were excited by the introduction of a special branded controller for Xbox One yesterday. And, sure, it’s cool. But SteelSeries is going all out to give PUBG players the experience they deserve, with peripherals based on the hit game.

The company introduced the line-up at Gamescom this week, which is set to release globally later this year. There’s a new headset that players will love, along with a limited edition gaming keyboard and mouse, along with a QcK+ mousepad.

“The opportunity to work with the PUBG team, the players and fans has been a phenomenal experience,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “We are thrilled to bring the brilliant design of the PUBG world to our premier products. Together we are arming PUBG gamers to win the battle.”

“Our fans and players are some of the most fervent in the gaming community,” said Changhan Kim, CEO, PUBG Corp. “We knew from the onset that SteelSeries would be our perfect partner to create these high-end peripherals that represent the best in gaming and showcase the heart of PUBG.”

Now let’s look at each of the products.

First up is the Arctic 5 PUBG Edition gaming headset, which goes for $139.99. “It features the PUBG logo on the ski-goggle headband and “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner” art on the earcups. The Arctis 5 is a USB, 7.1 surround sound gaming headset with Prism RGB illumination and SteelSeries’ ClearCast microphone, the best microphone in gaming,” per the press release.

Next up is the Apex M750 TKL gaming keyboard, set to go for $139.99. “The Apex M750 TKL PUBG Edition features PUBG-specific icons in place of some of the traditional letter keys. The WASD keys have been replaced with silver keycaps with arrows, the ESC replaced with the iconic PUBG helmet and the numbers one through five have been replaced with weapon icons. The M750 TKL still retains its brilliant RGB lighting, durable aluminum frame and exclusive QX2 linear mechanical switches.”

The Rival 310 gaming mouse is next, going for $69.99. “The design features the PUBG logo and recognizable Air Drop crate. The mouse uses a split-trigger button design and mulit-color Prism RGB illumination compatible with SteelSeries Engine software.”

Finally, there’s the QcK+ PUBG Edition mouse pad, priced at $19.99. “The Erangel mousepad was first introduced when SteelSeries announced the partnership with PUGB earlier this year. The QcK+ measures 450x400x4mm and is made of a nearly frictionless surface and has a non-slip rubber base.”

So there you have it. If you’re a die-hard Battlegrounds player, these may be just as desirable as, say, a chicken dinner.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC, Xbox One and mobile.