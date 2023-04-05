Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Possibly Leaked

Street Fighter 6 isn't set to release until June 2nd, but it seems players might get a chance to check out the game much earlier! If a new leak is to be believed, a beta for the game will take place during the month of April. The leak comes from streamer Eiko Kano, who mentioned the beta off-hand during a recent stream. A clip of the video of Kano was shared on Twitter by Ryan Harvey, a veteran of the fighting game community. According to Harvey, Kano is "regularly invited to Capcom TV," and didn't seem to realize that the beta was not public knowledge.

The Tweet from Harvey can be found embedded below.

Today’s hot “leak” on JP FGC Twitter:

Eiko Kano, a talent and streamer who is regularly invited to Capcom TV, casually mentioned that SF6 will hold an open beta later this month while streaming Dead by Daylight.

He didn't seem aware that this wasn't officially announced yet.

Multiple betas for Street Fighter 6 were held last year, but they were closed. The first beta drew so much interest that people were actually selling their access codes online. Capcom did not repeat that mistake for the second beta, but it shows just how much interest there is in the new game! Hopefully this leak will prove accurate, and more players can get a chance to experience Street Fighter 6 for themselves, especially those that are still on the fence about the game.

The Street Fighter franchise is one of Capcom's biggest and most beloved. The franchise debuted in arcades in 1987, but it wasn't until the second game that the series left a major impact on the video game industry. Street Fighter II debuted in 1991, and added a plethora of improvements over its predecessor. Most notably, it introduced an iconic cast of characters from countries spanning the globe. Several of the fighters introduced in Street Fighter II have already been announced for Street Fighter 6, including favorites like Chun-Li, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and more. Previous betas for Street Fighter 6 have limited the characters available to select, but it's unclear if that will be the case if this open beta proves accurate. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently for Capcom to make some kind of announcement!

