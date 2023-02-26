New Street Fighter 6 Character Has a Surprising Connection to a Classic Fighter

During PlayStation's recent State of Play, Capcom pulled back the curtain on three fighters that will be part of the game's starting roster: returning favorites Zangief and Cammy, as well as newcomer Lily. While Lily has not appeared in any previous Street Fighter games, she actually has a connection to one of the franchise's oldest characters: T. Hawk. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, Lily is a descendant of the Thunderfoot tribe, which is the same Native American tribe T. Hawk is from. In fact, the two fighters actually have several moves in common, including the Condor Dive, Condor Spire, and Tomahawk Buster!

T. Hawk first appeared in Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers, which released in arcades in 1993. Thus far, T. Hawk has not been revealed for Street Fighter 6, and Lily's similarities make it seem a bit unlikely that he'll return. However, that's not to say that the two fighters are exactly the same; Lily does possess a unique move in the form of the Condor Wind. Lily's stage is the Thunderfoot Settlement, and various members of the tribe can be seen throughout the background. T. Hawk has not been featured in any screens of the location, but it's possible we could see the fighter make a cameo appearance in the stage! Fans will know for sure when Street Fighter 6 releases on June 2nd on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

(Photo: Capcom)

Fans of T. Hawk might be disappointed if the character doesn't show up in Street Fighter 6, but he will soon appear in a Street Fighter spin-off game! T. Hawk is one of several fighters that has been confirmed for Street Fighter: Duel, a mobile RPG releasing on iOS and Android devices on February 28th. T. Hawk will be joined in the game by a number of other Street Fighter veterans, including Ryu, Chun-Li, Sakura, Poison, Guile, Cammy, and more.

Are you looking forward to Street Fighter 6? What do you think of this connection between Lily and T. Hawk? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!