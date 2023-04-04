Street Fighter 6 Reveals Awesome New SteelBook Case

Street Fighter 6 is still a couple months away from release, but fans trying to decide where to buy it might want to consider Best Buy thanks to a sleek looking new SteelBook that has just been revealed! The case features stunning art of Ryu, Chun-Li, Blanka, Guile, Luke, and Lily on the front and back cover. On the inside, Ken, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Jamie can also be found. The design is really impressive, and should make for a very nice showpiece for Street Fighter fans. The SteelBook was listed for individual sale (similar to the Resident Evil 4 SteelBook), but seems to be unavailable at the moment.

Images of the SteelBook were shared on Twitter by @Wario64, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Street Fighter 6 Steelbook case is up for preorder at Best Buy ($9.99) https://t.co/2rL3IxGoZU #ad pic.twitter.com/11rB4Z2Ef4 — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 4, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the SteelBook case will release on June 2nd, which is the same day Street Fighter 6 will debut on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The Capcom fighter is promising several new additions to the series, including optional in-game commentary, a Metro City hub world, new control scheme options, new modes, and more. Little has been revealed about the game's story, but we do know that Luke will play a central role this time around, which is why the character is featured so prominently on the cover of the SteelBook. Luke was the final DLC fighter in Street Fighter 5, in a move that was meant to tease the future of the series.

Street Fighter 6 is the biggest thing fans have to look forward to in the immediate future, but Capcom clearly has big plans for the future of the series. Yesterday, it was revealed that Legendary Entertainment secured the rights to make TV shows and movies based on the Street Fighter franchise. The series is no stranger to live-action adaptations, but the first two left quite a bit to be desired. Hopefully Legendary will succeed where other studios have failed, but it could be a long time before we see what the studio is planning.

