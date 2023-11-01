Street Fighter 6 Update Adds New Fight Pass, Patch Notes Revealed
Street Fighter 6's new patch adds a Final Fight-themed Fighting Pass and resets Master Rate.
Street Fighter 6 has been a bonified hit for developer Capcom. The latest game in the long-running fighting series has performed well both critically and commercially, helping the company to another banner year. As Capcom looks to extend that success, it's been dropping new patches in Street Fighter 6 with regularity and today's patch brings several important updates to the fighter. Most notably, the team is kicking off the Final Fight Gala Fighting Pass, which means there are several new items in the Goods Shop for players to buy and earn.
New cosmetics aren't the only thing to forward to. Fighting Ground Phase 2 has also begun, which means everyone's Master Rate has been reset in Master League. You'll have to work your way up the ladder once again. Plus, there are several bug fixes and balance changes, including an important fix for Juri's Assisted Combo 3 that should make it much easier to pull off.
Street Fighter 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. You'll find the full patch notes for today's update below.
Street Fighter 6 November 1 Patch Notes
Maintenance Period
Wednesday, November 1, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. JST
Tuesday, October 31, 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. PDT
Wednesday, November 1. 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. UTC
If you find yourself unable to play the game, please be sure to update the game from your chosen platform's home or library screen to acquire the latest game data, then start the game and log in.
Update Details
- The "Final Fight Gala" Fighting Pass has started.
- New items added to the Goods Shop!
- Onitsuka Tiger collaboration items added.
Onitsuka Tiger Avatar Items:
- Onitsuka LOGO TEE
- Onitsuka LOGO TEE
- Onitsuka TRACKTOP
- Onitsuka TRACKTOP
- Onitsuka PANTS
- Onitsuka PANTS
- MEXICO 66™
- MEXICO 66™
- DELECITY™
- DELECITY™
Fighting Ground
Phase 2 has started:
- Master Rate has been reset for players in the Master League.
- Any players that fell within the top 500 in the Master League rankings last phase will now be Legend Rank.
Battle Adjustments
Adjustments have been made to correct unintended behavior. Juri Assisted Combo 3 Fixed an issue that made it difficult for level 3 Super Art Kaisen Dankai Raku to be performed.
Battle Hub
- The number of tournament servers have been adjusted to accommodate the Master & Legend Rank option being added for League-Separated Tournaments.
- The availability periods for various online content have been adjusted to account for the end of daylight saving time in different regions. (The retrieval deadline for rewards from the Spooky Party Fighting Pass has also been adjusted.)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where certain attacks hitting at the same time as a cinematic level 3 Super Art would result in some effects lingering longer than expected.
- Fixed an issue with the Legend Rank icon incorrectly being displayed on the results screen after battles. Also fixed an issue with the wrong number of rank stars being displayed on the same screen.
- Fixed an issue where titles were not being unlocked properly in line with kudos earned. (With this fix, it is possible that all the titles you should have unlocked will unlock in one go the next time you earn kudos but please note that this is intended behavior.)
- Other miscellaneous minor bugs were also fixed. Thank you for your patience and continued support.