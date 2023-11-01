Street Fighter 6 Update Adds New Fight Pass, Patch Notes Revealed

Street Fighter 6 has been a bonified hit for developer Capcom. The latest game in the long-running fighting series has performed well both critically and commercially, helping the company to another banner year. As Capcom looks to extend that success, it's been dropping new patches in Street Fighter 6 with regularity and today's patch brings several important updates to the fighter. Most notably, the team is kicking off the Final Fight Gala Fighting Pass, which means there are several new items in the Goods Shop for players to buy and earn.

New cosmetics aren't the only thing to forward to. Fighting Ground Phase 2 has also begun, which means everyone's Master Rate has been reset in Master League. You'll have to work your way up the ladder once again. Plus, there are several bug fixes and balance changes, including an important fix for Juri's Assisted Combo 3 that should make it much easier to pull off.

Street Fighter 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. You'll find the full patch notes for today's update below.

Street Fighter 6 November 1 Patch Notes

Maintenance Period

Wednesday, November 1, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. JST

Tuesday, October 31, 9:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. PDT

Wednesday, November 1. 4:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. UTC

If you find yourself unable to play the game, please be sure to update the game from your chosen platform's home or library screen to acquire the latest game data, then start the game and log in.

Update Details

The "Final Fight Gala" Fighting Pass has started.

New items added to the Goods Shop!

Onitsuka Tiger collaboration items added.

Onitsuka Tiger Avatar Items:

Onitsuka LOGO TEE

Onitsuka LOGO TEE

Onitsuka TRACKTOP

Onitsuka TRACKTOP

Onitsuka PANTS

Onitsuka PANTS

MEXICO 66™

MEXICO 66™

DELECITY™

DELECITY™

Fighting Ground

Phase 2 has started:

Master Rate has been reset for players in the Master League.

Any players that fell within the top 500 in the Master League rankings last phase will now be Legend Rank.

Battle Adjustments

Adjustments have been made to correct unintended behavior. Juri Assisted Combo 3 Fixed an issue that made it difficult for level 3 Super Art Kaisen Dankai Raku to be performed.

Battle Hub

The number of tournament servers have been adjusted to accommodate the Master & Legend Rank option being added for League-Separated Tournaments.

The availability periods for various online content have been adjusted to account for the end of daylight saving time in different regions. (The retrieval deadline for rewards from the Spooky Party Fighting Pass has also been adjusted.)

Bug Fixes