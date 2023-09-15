Baki Hanma Joins Street Fighter 6 in Official Crossover

Street Fighter 6 hasn't been shy about creating some wild crossovers in a short timeframe. When the old and new fighters joined the Capcom fighting game, the latest entry crossed over with the anime characters of Spy x Family and the Heroes in a Half-Shell in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Now, a new fighter has entered the ring as Baki Hanma has created a special crossover with Street Fighter 6 where you can play as the Son of the Ogre.

Baki Hanma recently brought the confrontation between the star of the series and his father, Yujiro Hanma. Considering how the fight came to an end, it's quite likely that this season might be the last of Baki's anime adaptation. Prior to Baki fighting his father the Ogre in the latest season that hit Netflix earlier this summer, the anime fighter and his friends found themselves fighting against a prehistoric threat hilariously dubbed "Pickle The Caveman". While the battle featuring Baki and Pickle didn't result in either's demise, a few fighters lost several limbs while fighting against the caveman thanks to his ravenous appetite. Luckily, even if the anime shouldn't continue, creator Keisuke Itagaki has continued to tell Baki's story for decades and has recently started a new arc.

Street Fighter 6 x Baki Hanma

Much like how the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossed over into the world of Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li, Capcom is offering fans the opportunity to create Baki Hanma and his Yakuza ally, Hanayama. In the fighting game, players can create their own fighters using the entry's character creator, which is how they'll be able to bring the Baki characters to life. Luckily, the Street Fighter 6 website gives fans an in-depth look into how to create your own Baki.

Street Fighter as a franchise has created quite a few anime projects in the past. Initially starting with Street Fighter The Animated Movie, the Capcom franchise would go on to create a handful of feature-length films and television series. With the creators of the horror film Talk To Me working on a new live-action take on the franchise, Street Fighter has a bright future ahead of it.

What do you think of this wild new crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Baki.