One Piece Fan Brings Luffy to Street Fighter 6 in Viral Clip

One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy has broken his way through to Street Fighter 6 thanks to one awesome fan's new creation going viral with fans online! Street Fighter 6 has taken over the world as it has introduced a whole new wave of fans to the fighting game genre thanks to its easier to approach style of gameplay. One of the big draws for new eyes has been the ability to create your own avatar and stack them with different special moves from across Street Fighter 6's character roster. And some fans have been able to recreate anime's biggest stars as a result.

One particular case has been @umabrad on Twitter, who has gone viral with their clip showing off a full recreation of One Piece's Luffy that has been stacked with the kinds of special moves that fans would expect the stretchy fighter to have. It's such a great recreation and capture of the original Emperor that it's almost as if Luffy was put into the game originally. Check out the One Piece x Street Fighter 6 clip below and see why it's been such a hit with Luffy fans and gone viral so quickly:

How to Watch One Piece

Street Fighter 6 is making the fully jump into anime officially too as it has recently announced a full collaboration with the upcoming Spy x Family Code: White feature film. There have yet to be many details revealed about the new team up between the two projects just yet, but it was announced with a special new poster featuring Street Fighter 6's Chun-Li fighting against Spy x Family's Yor Forger. As for One Piece, it's now easier than ever to catch up with the now airing anime series.

You can currently find all 1000 plus episodes of the Japanese language with English subtitled iteration of One Piece streaming with Crunchyroll, and all of the current episodes of the One Piece English dub are now streaming there as well. As for what to expect from the series Crunchyroll teases the One Piece anime as such, "Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!"

