Street Fighter 6 Reveals Impressive Early Sales Numbers

Street Fighter 6 has only been available for a little over a month now, but the fighting game is off to a strong start. According to Capcom, more than 2 million copies have been sold since June 2nd. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly how many copies sold between the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions, but the publisher seems to be pretty happy with the results thus far. Street Fighter 6 also seems to be outpacing the previous game in the series, and it will be interesting to see if it can surpass overall sales of Street Fighter V.

Capcom announced the sales in a post on Twitter, alongside a piece of new art, which can be found below. The publisher also stated that "all players will receive a small token of our appreciation in game."

(Photo: Capcom)

The popularity of Street Fighter 6 isn't all that surprising considering the overwhelmingly positive reviews that have followed it since launch. The game received a perfect 5 out of 5 score from ComicBook.com's Nick Valdez, who called it "the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise." Of course, not all critically-acclaimed games end up being financially successful, and Street Fighter 6 released in a busy year for the industry. It can be easy for games to get lost in the mix during years with new Final Fantasy and Zelda entries, but it seems Street Fighter 6 has had no issue finding an audience!

Street Fighter 6's success should come as welcome news to Capcom. The company's other major release for 2023 has been Resident Evil 4, which was an even bigger success; the survival horror remake sold more than 3 million copies in its first two days on the market. The year is clearly off to a good start for the company, and it will be interesting to see how both of these games sell over the coming months.

Have you picked up a copy of Street Fighter 6 yet? Are you surprised with how the game has performed thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!