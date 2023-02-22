Street Fighter: Duel Release Date Revealed

Last month, Capcom and Crunchyroll Games revealed a February release window for Street Fighter: Duel, but a specific release date was not announced. The two companies have now rectified that, as the game will be released on February 28th on iOS and Android devices! Unlike traditional Street Fighter games, Street Fighter: Duel is an RPG with an all-new storyline. More than 40 characters spanning the history of the series will appear, and players will have the ability to create their own teams. Those teams can then be used to battle against other players throughout the world.

The release date for Street Fighter: Duel was announced alongside a new trailer, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The trailer gives players an idea of what the gameplay will be like, and how it will differ from the main series.

Get ready to defend the streets, World Warriors! Street Fighter: Duel launches for iOS and Android devices on February 28th! 👊🔥



Pre-register now: https://t.co/XESJGBLixx pic.twitter.com/MUkvkg8fph — Street Fighter: Duel by Crunchyroll Games (@StreetFighterDL) February 20, 2023

The Street Fighter franchise has some of the most iconic characters in gaming, and players can expect to see a number of them in the mobile game. Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, E. Honda, Cammy, Blanka, Ken, Sakura, Poison, and T. Hawk are among those confirmed thus far. Given the sheer number of characters that have appeared in the series over the years, and the enduring popularity of the series around the globe, Street Fighter actually makes a lot of sense for this type of game. Hopefully Capcom and Crunchyroll will offer the kind of gameplay that will still feel true to Street Fighter's roots, even if it is a much different genre than fans are used to!

While the game won't be available for another week, pre-registration for Street Fighter: Duel has been open for more than a month now. Players that pre-register for the game will be rewarded with in-game currency. The amount provided depends on the number of players that pre-register, so players that plan on downloading the game next week anyway should consider pre-registering. Readers can pre-register for Street Fighter: Duel right here.

