Evo 2023 Lineup Revealed, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Returning

Evo 2023 is still quite a few months away, but the a livestream held tonight revealed the games players can expect to see at this year's tournament. In total, eight games will be featured, offering a wide range of titles spanning the fighting game genre. Naturally, some of the bigger games on hand won't come as a major surprise, but there are a few titles present that fans might not have expected!

Out of all the games included, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 might be the biggest surprise! At this point, the game is more than a decade old, having originally releasing in 2011. As the oldest game included in Evo 2023, it will represent the "first-annual Evo Throwback Tournament." Naturally, some fans are hoping that the game's presence at Evo could lead to a sequel announcement, but that could just be wishful thinking. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is considered the last "good" game in the series, as reception to Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite was largely negative. Hopefully Capcom and Marvel won't let the series end on that note!

Less surprising is the presence of Street Fighter 6. The game will only be a couple months old by the time Evo starts, but Capcom plans to hit the ground running as far as the competitive scene is concerned. The game will actually feature optional in-game commentary from members of the fighting game community, and it will appear at two major tournaments this summer. In addition to the game's presence at Evo, Street Fighter 6 will also appear at Capcom Cup X, which will have a very impressive cash purse! Readers can learn more about it right here.

Evo 2023 is set to take place August 4th through August 6th in Las Vegas.

