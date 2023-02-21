Street Fighter 6 Tournament Offering Massive Prize Money

The Capcom Pro Tour 2023 season is set to take place this summer, and when it does, players will be competing in Street Fighter 6. Capcom Cup X will see the first ever Street Fighter 6 champion crowned, and Capcom is celebrating the occasion with a very big prize for the overall winner: a cool $1 million dollars! According to Capcom, that figure represents the "largest cash purse ever for a Capcom Cup winner." Additionally, the prize pool for Capcom Cup X will be over $2 million, so other participants will be able to take home a nice chunk of change!

While Street Fighter V was a PS4 exclusive, Street Fighter 6 will be available on a variety of platforms. The game will release on June 2nd on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Theoretically, that wider variety of platforms should help to increase the potential number of competitors in events like Capcom Cup X, as well as future competitions! Set dates for the Capcom Pro Tour have not been revealed just yet, but hopefully Street Fighter 6 players will have a few solid weeks between the game's release and the event's start.

From everything Capcom has revealed thus far, Street Fighter 6 is looking like it will offer some big changes from past entries! This time around, the game's narrative will center around the character Luke, who was introduced as the final DLC fighter in Street Fighter V. Between fights, players will be able to explore a Metro City hub world, and even interact with NPCs. Over the last few years, Capcom has been increasingly embracing esports, and Street Fighter 6 will see that evolve in a meaningful way; the game will be the first series entry to feature in-game commentary from the fighting game community, with Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez providing English commentary, and Aru providing commentary in Japanese. The feature will be optional, however, so purists can stick to traditional audio options, as well.

