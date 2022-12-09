Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.

Tonight's trailer from The Game Awards can be found embedded below.

Your Moment. Your Fight.#StreetFighter6 hits the streets on June 2, 2023!



Watch the trailer featuring glimpses of World Tour and gameplay introductions for Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.



🌎 Pre-Order Now – https://t.co/MHy8tcU27R pic.twitter.com/o8A0LzdVYh — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 9, 2022

Revealed earlier this year, Street Fighter 6 will feature a roster of 18 playable fighters at launch. The cast will include several returning favorites, including Blanka, Cammy, Chun-Li, Dhalsim, Guile, Ryu, and Zangief. Street Fighter V's Luke will also appear as one of the main characters in the game's story. Luke was Street Fighter V's final DLC character, and his appearance was meant to foreshadow things to come. This time he'll have a much bigger role to play!

Capcom is planning a number of big changes for Street Fighter 6, which should help set it apart from the rest of the series. The game will allow players to explore Metro City between fights, and even interact with NPCs as their own custom character. In another series first, the game will offer optional in-game commentary from members of the esports and fighting game community, such as Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez. It certainly seems like Capcom is going all out to deliver something that feels fresh and different for the 35-year-old series. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to try it out for themselves!

Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Street Fighter 6? What did you think of tonight's trailer at The Game Awards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!