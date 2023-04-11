Talk To Me Trailer: A24 Debuts First Look at "Skin-Crawling Demonic Horror" Movie

A24 has released the first trailer for Talk To Me, the breakout Australian horror movie that the indie studio acquired earlier this year. Having made its world premiere at Sundance back in January, the movie will be released this summer and the critical acclaim surrounding it is already palpable. The first footage from the movie has a lot of people talking as well, anticipating its July 28 release date with both excitement and dread. Talk To Me marks the feature film debut of director Danny and Michael Philippou, best known to many for their YouTube channel RackaRacka which has previously earned over 2 billion views from their original videos (including many original horror shorts). Check out the full trailer below!

Billed as "Skin-Crawling Demonic Horror" by Playlist, Talk To Me already has a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. A24's first trailer highlights the critical praise that the film earned out of Sundance, including quotes from high profile outlets throughout. Screen Rant's 3.5 out of 5 review notes that "The film isn't simply concerned with jump scares, and its horror settles deep into the bones, a disquiet that ultimately rattles the nerves." Den of Geek awarded it a 4 out of 5, writing: "It culminates with a brutal ending that's the best this genre has seen so far in the 2020s. You can't help but let it in." Mashable writes that Talk To Me is a "terrifically scary horror offering thanks to powerful performances, creepy creature designs, a splash of blood and gore, and practical effects that'll blow your mind and chill your spine."

Starring Sophia Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio, Talk To Me is described as follows: "When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces."

Horror has always been a major draw at the box office but since things have started to rebound in the past few years it's been bigger than ever. 2022 saw breakout box office wins for original horror films Smile, which grossed over $216 million globally, and The Black Phone, which brought in $161 million worldwide. This year alone however has seen the release of Scream VI which has managed over $162 million worldwide and M3GAN which has grossed over $176 million globally. A24's highest grossing movie is the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once, but perhaps good buzz for a solid horror movie could see Talk To Me become a big winner too.