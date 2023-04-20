Street Fighter 6 Reveals DLC Fighters, Demo Release Date

Today, Capcom held a Street Fighter 6 showcase hosted by Lil Wayne. During the stream, the company revealed four additional fighters that will join the roster within the next year. When the game launches on June 2nd, the roster will have 18 fighters, but that number will quickly expand, with the first of the game's newcomers arriving sometime in the summer. Specific release dates have not been revealed just yet, but players can expect to see the following fighters within each window:

Summer 2023: Rashid

Autumn 2023: A.K.I.

Winter 2024: Ed

Spring 2024: Akuma

A trailer was also released, showcasing art of the four fighters, and giving an idea how they've been redesigned for the new game. It can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Behold, the next legendary fighters to join #StreetFighter6!



So far, reception seems a bit mixed regarding these roster additions. While the return of Akuma is cause for celebration, many players feel he should have been included in the base game. Akuma is one of the franchise's most popular characters, yet he won't be appearing for almost a year. That certainly stings, but some fans are also concerned with the small number of new characters that will be appearing.

In addition to the new roster additions, Capcom also revealed a demo for Street Fighter 6. The demo is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, giving players the ability to check out a handful of options and modes, including avatar creation and world tour. Players will also be able to play as Ryu and Luke, though the other 16 launch fighters won't be available until the game's full release. Unfortunately, franchise fans on Xbox and PC will have to wait a little bit longer, as the demo won't be available until April 26th. Hopefully the demo will give players a good idea of what to expect from the game, and get them excited to try the full version when it drops!

Are you looking forward to the demo for Street Fighter 6? What do you think of these upcoming DLC fighters? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!