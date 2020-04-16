Lineage Studios Reveals Streets of Rage 4 Bare Knuckle Collection (Exclusive)

Lineage Studios is known for making some of the coolest pins around, something you’ve undoubtedly noticed from their work on the Power Rangers franchise. Now they’re bringing that expertise to the world of Sega‘s Streets of Rage 4 with their new Bare Knuckle collection of pins. The pins come in two flavors, including Side Scroller, which recreates each character’s look from the game as they appear onscreen, while the other line is called Icons, which are bust styled pins that show them in more stylized poses and are from the torso up. Both styles of pins are gorgeous, and will make any fan of the franchise and beat em ups in general beyond happy, and you can get your exclusive first up-close look at the line starting on the next slide.

There are 7 characters total in the Side Scroller line, including Adam, Axel, Blaze, Cherry, Diva, Floyd, and Shiva. Meanwhile, the Icons line contains 5 characters, those being Adam, Floyd, Axel, Blaze, and Cherry.

As you can see in the last image, there are more coming to the line as well, as 3 of the character spots are hidden. We’re not sure who these will be just yet, but we can’t wait to find out.

The Side Scroller pins will retail for $20.00, while the Icons pins will run for $15.00. You can check out the entire Bare Knuckle collection right here.

As for Streets of Rage 4, you can find the official description for the game below.

“The all-time classic Streets of Rage, known as Bare Knuckle (ベア・ナックル Bea Nakkuru) in Japan, is a trilogy of beat ’em up known for this timeless gameplay and electronic dance influenced music. Streets of Rage 4 builds upon the classic trilogy’s gameplay with new mechanics, beautiful hand drawn visuals and a God tier soundtrack.

An iconic series like Streets of Rage got its iconic characters: Axel, Blaze, Adam and other veterans reunited to clean up the streets. With some brand-new moves and kickass tracks to take a listen, our heroes are ready to dish out beatdowns to a fledgling group of ill-advised criminals in full force.”

Hit the next slide to check out all of the Streets of Rage 4 pins up-close

Adam

Axel

Blaze

Cherry

Diva

Floyd

Shiva

Icons Enamel Pins

