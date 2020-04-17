Streets of Rage 4 Release Date Announced

Streets of Rage 4 will continue the beloved Streets of Rage series this month when it releases on April 30th for multiple platforms, the game’s creators announced on Friday. The side-scrolling fighting game was thought to be releasing this month based on past information with co-developers Lizardcube and Dotemu, the latter of which is also the publisher, now confirming that it’ll be out by the end of the month. The game will come to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, and if you’ve got a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, you’ll be able to play it there upon its release.

The release date for Streets of Rage 4 was revealed in the trailer above that also showed off one of the game’s features called “Battle Mode,” a feature Streets of Rage veterans may recognize from past games. Streets of Rage 4 keeps the same style of the classic series while modernizing its characters and combat with the updated graphics and new modes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Give a first look at Streets of Rage 4’s Battle Mode, a legacy experience returning from Streets of Rage 2 and 3,” the creators said about the Battle Mode shown in the trailer. “This feud-settling battleground is bound to help rivals recognize who truly is Wood Oak City’s finest alley-clearing ruffian, as well as settle grudges spurred by accidental friendly strikes during multiplayer sessions.”

STREETS OF RAGE 4 will release on April 30!

– PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC (Steam/GOG)

– In addition to Story mode, new trailer announcing Battle Mode!

– Up to 4P local, 2P online

– Digital version $24.99#SOR4 is @Lizardcube + @Guard_Crush + @dotemu + @SEGA pic.twitter.com/QW0aUdiciU — Lizardcube (@lizardcube) April 17, 2020

Streets of Rage fans probably don’t have to be reminded that this is the first game in the series in a while now with the last one being Streets of Rage 3 which was released back in 1994. The new game in the series isn’t forgetting where it came from though and has found a way to honor the classic look with unlockable pixel-art characters that move and look like you’d expect them to if they were found in one of the older games.

The game will release digitally of course, but there are also physical editions if players want a bit more than the game. These additions to Streets of Rage 4 include SteelBook Cases and reversable covers and can be pre-ordered now.

Streets of Rage 4 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on April 30th.