Subnautica Devs Announce Chance to Play Moonbreaker Early

Moonbreaker from Unknown Worlds Entertainment is scheduled to release later this month in early access, but those interested in the game will soon get a chance to play it even earlier than that. The developers behind Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero announced this week a series of Steam preview weekends leading up to the game's release wherein people will be able to test out nearly the full version of Moonbreaker.

The first preview weekend on Steam announced this week will take place in just a matter of days on September 9th. It'll run from then until September 11th with another preview weekend to follow from September 16th to September 18th.

If you want to take part, all you have to do is head to the game's Steam page and hit the "Request Access" button to submit your interest. Note that it's very much a request, the Moonbreaker team pointed out, and that simply saying you want to be part of this doesn't guarantee you'll get access.

We’re excited to announce that the Moonbreaker Preview Weekends start this Friday, September 9, PT! 🎉



Get all the details on our blog and sign up today to secure your spot ▶️ — Moonbreaker (@moonbreaker) September 5, 2022

In the post explaining what this preview weekend was being conducted for, the devs said players will be able to try out different "Captains" to guide their armies of various units and will also be able to try out the game's unit painting feature. Being able to paint digital versions of different figures in this tabletop-like game was one of the big selling points of Moonbreaker, so those looking forward to this game will be happy to hear that whatever creations you come up with will be carries over to the full game.

"More importantly, we need your help pushing Moonbreaker to its limits ahead of its Early Access release," the post said. "Please recruit your friends and family to work our servers to the max! Don't forget to stream your gameplay, upload your clips, and share your paint jobs with the world. Best of all, any custom paint jobs you create during the Preview Weekends will be saved, so you'll be able to access them once you pick up Moonbreaker at Early Access launch."

Moonbreaker is scheduled to release in early access on September 29th.