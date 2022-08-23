Subnautica Developer Reveals New Game Moonbreaker

Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds has revealed a new video game, Moonbreaker, during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. The new title is a turn-based tabletop tactics video game with an emphasis on digital miniatures. Moonbreaker is set to release in Early Access on PC and Mac via Steam on September 29th.

Notably, the video game features a sci-fi world by author Brandon Sanderson. Moonbreaker is set in the Reaches, which is described as "a tiny solar system with moons held in orbit by a scarce resource called Cinder." Players build out rosters of digital miniatures that they can digitally paint with a robust tool. Each miniature can be heavily customized, and come as Captains, Crew, and Assists with their own unique abilities. You can check out the trailer for Moonbreaker for yourself below:

Welcome to The Reaches! 🌙💥



Moonbreaker is releasing into Early Access on September 29th.



We’re excited to introduce our all-new, turn-based sci-fi strategy game! Don’t miss our trailer and learn more on our blog ▶️ https://t.co/oMJJZkZYfb#Moonbreaker #gamescom2022 pic.twitter.com/BMn6RCgWvj — Moonbreaker (@moonbreaker) August 23, 2022

"Moonbreaker was born out of a natural passion for tabletop gaming many of us share at Unknown Worlds," said Charlie Cleveland, Co-Founder and Game Director at Unknown Worlds, as part of the announcement. "Our aim with the game is to reduce the traditional barriers associated with tabletop gaming and miniatures while retaining the hobbyist appeal that makes that genre so special. After several years in development, we're thrilled to officially reveal Moonbreaker and look forward to working with the community to evolve the game while it's in Early Access."

"With Moonbreaker, we are offering a wholly unique gaming experience that combines the depth of traditional tabletop gaming with the convenience of modern video game technology," added Mike Silbowitz, Head of Americas Business Division at KRAFTON, Inc, as part of the same announcement. "Our partners at Unknown Worlds have a strong history of taking bold creative swings based on their success with the Subnautica and Natural Selection series, and we expect Moonbreaker to continue this tradition. The game's launch into Early Access is just the beginning as we are thrilled to support it through ongoing seasons and content updates."

As noted above, Moonbreaker is officially set to launch into Early Access for PC and Mac via Steam on September 29th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Moonbreaker so far? Are you excited to see a new video game from the Subnautica developer? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!