Kevin Conroy Reportedly Recorded Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Dialogue for Post-Launch Content

According to a new report, Kevin Conroy recorded Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dialogue for post-launch content featuring Batman before he pass away. The legendary actor passed back on November 10, 2022, and while Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League wasn't technically his final performance as Batman, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 was, it was one of the final pieces of his work to release. That said, if a new report is accurate, there may be more Conroy Batman content to come.

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League flopping earlier this year, future content for the game is no doubt up in the air, however, right now it sounds like it is still being planned and worked on by developer Rocksteady Studios, under WB Games. And apparently the plan is for Batman to feature heavily in this content.

The report comes the way of the fairly reliable Miller Ross, who revealed all of this information in a recent post on X. According to Ross, he has been told by "multiple sources" that Kevin Conroy recorded dialogue for the game's post-launch campaign before his passing.

'Batman returns to Metropolis in Suicide Squad's upcoming 4th season, after being rescued from a medieval-themed Elseworld of supervillain Brainiac's design, joining The Flash and Green Lantern as the Justice League continues to reform following the events of the game's campaign," says Ross of the upcoming content.

Ross continues by noting Season 4 of the game is slated to release in January 2025, and will also introduce Deathstroke as a new playable character. Deathstroke is said to be of "two minds about rescuing the man who humiliated him in 2015's Arkham Knight

"This storyline concludes in the game's 5th season, when the reassembled Justice League join forces with ARGUS to end Brainiac's multiversal reign of terror," adds Miller. " Sources tell me that this will likely serve as the game's finale, with the recent season 1 doing little to reignite sales."

This is where the report ends. Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is all unofficial information. That said, the source in question is fairly reliable. Even if this information is correct though, it is subject to change. It is very easy to imagine a world where this game gets nowhere near Season 4 due to a lack of interest.