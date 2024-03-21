Early Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Patch Notes Shared Ahead of Joker Update
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's next big update makes way for the Joker.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League creators Rocksteady Studios said previously that the game's big Season 1 update would be out on March 28th with the Joker in tow and other parts of the update previewed ahead of its release. Following breakdowns for things like how the Joker will play compared to other characters and highlights for features included in the Season 1 update, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players just got their best look yet at the detailed parts of the Season 1 update thanks to a whole set of patch notes that have been released a week early.
While Season 1 in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will indeed release on March 28th, this update for it will come just a bit sooner to make way for the new content. Rocksteady confirmed on Thursday that the Season 1 update will release on March 26th, so don't expect the Joker to be playable right then, but you'll see him in-game soon afterwards.
The extensive patch notes for this update can be seen below. For the bug fixes, you can find those here.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Patch Notes
- We have lowered the requirements for completing the End Game introduction. These are now as follows:
- Complete Elseworld Missions
- NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 5 (Previously 10)
- Complete Killing Time
- NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 10 (Previously 20)
- Complete Killing Time Hardcore
- NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 15 (Previously 30)
- Complete Mayhem Mission at Mastery Level 10
- Patrol missions during the End Game now also grant a 50% XP boost for 45 minutes upon completion. This boost does not stack, however; the duration will refresh if you complete additional Patrols while the boost is active.
- The Affliction Immunity Mutator no longer requires enemies to be hit with a Critical Hit to remove the effect. It is now removed when enemies take any damage.
- The BOOM! Mutator no longer triggers on Shield Harvest or Suicide Strike kills.
- We have added several new HUD customization options that you can toggle on/off. These are:
- Health/Shield Bars
- XP Bar
- Traversal Resource Bar
- Special Abilities
- Support Action
- Input Prompts
- Mission Objective
- Care Packages and Clan Care Packages have had their rewards updated to reflect the time and effort needed to increase their tiers. These are now as follows:
- Civilian Care Package rewards:
- Common
- 100 Battle Pass XP
- 500 Promethium
- 10k Credits
- 32 Precious Alloys
- 20 Coluan Crystal
- Uncommon
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 200 Battle Pass XP
- 1000 Promethium
- 20k Credits
- 56 Precious Alloys
- 35 Coluan Crystal
- 14 B-Technology
- 7 Inertron
- Rare
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 300 Battle Pass XP
- 1500 Promethium
- 30k Credits
- 80 Precious Alloys
- 50 Coluan Crystal
- 20 B-Technology
- 10 Inertron
- Epic
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 400 Battle Pass XP
- 2000 Promethium
- 40k Credits
- 96 Precious Alloys
- 60 Coluan Crystal
- 24 B-Technology
- 12 Inertron
- Legendary
- 2 Pieces of Gear
- 500 Battle Pass XP
- 3000 Promethium
- 60k Credits
- 120 Precious Alloys
- 75 Coluan Crystal
- 30 B-Technology
- 15 Inertron
- Clan Care Package rewards:
- Common
- 500 Battle Pass XP
- 3000 Promethium
- 50k Credits
- 100 Precious Alloys
- 80 Coluan Crystal
- 50 B-Technology
- 10 Inertron
- Uncommon
- 3 Pieces of Gear
- 750 Battle Pass XP
- 5000 Promethium
- 60k Credits
- 150 Precious Alloys
- 120 Coluan Crystal
- 75 B-Technology
- 15 Inertron
- Rare
- 3 Pieces of Gear
- 1000 Battle Pass XP
- 8000 Promethium
- 75k Credits
- 200 Precious Alloys
- 160 Coluan Crystal
- 100 B-Technology
- 20 Inertron
- Epic
- 3 Pieces of Gear
- 1500 Battle Pass XP
- 10000 Promethium
- 85k Credits
- 250 Precious Alloys
- 200 Coluan Crystal
- 125 B-Technology
- 25 Inertron
- Legendary
- 3 Pieces of Gear
- 2000 Battle Pass XP
- 13000 Promethium
- 100k Credits
- 300 Precious Alloys
- 240 Coluan Crystal
- 150 B-Technology
- 30 Inertron
- Enemy Snipers have had received some changes to slow them down a little to give player more opportunity to deal with them. They can now also be damaged while teleporting.
- Snipers now take 30% damage while teleporting, up from 0%.
- Sniper teleport cooldown has been increased to 7 seconds, up from 3 seconds.
- Sniper teleport proximity distance decreased to 5 meters, down from 8 meters.
- Snipers will no longer teleport if they on the same rooftop as the player while still being outside of teleport proximity distance.
- Changed Assault Missions to only offer Legendary or Notorious items as rewards upon completion, and no longer Epic or below.
- UI improvements have been made to stacking debuffs on enemies. These should now be more readable.
- Riddler Trophies in Scan range are now highlighted.
- Brainiac in Finite Crisis now takes substantially increased damage from Counters.
- Several Prelude improvements to help new players get to grips with the game's mechanics. Players will now be periodically reminded how to perform the respective actions to progress the current section they are playing through. If players continually fail a segment of the prelude they will be offered he option to skip it.
- Dynamic Tutorials are no longer disabled by default after completing the prelude (NOTE: These can still be disabled in the Interface menu)
- Updated the Legendary Augment and displayed damage of the Slot Machine grenade in the Loadout screen to accurately reflect the grenade's stats. This is a wording change only.
- Reduced the maximum number of stacks on Bizzaro's Undeath Ray from 15 to 10.
- Reduced the level requirement for unlocking the Lucky Charm slot from 25 to 20.
- Promethium dropped by Craftinauts has been reduced.
- Lowered the target scores for rounds 2 & 3 of Penguin's 'Tick… Tick… Boom!' mission.
- We have updated Support Squad mission granting Infamy Sets with an improved reward flow. Players will now receive the 1st Infamy gear piece along with a synergistic Legendary weapon when completing the first Support Squad mission. Followed by the 2nd Infamy gear piece and an additional synergistic Legendary weapon when completing the second or third depending on the Support Squad member. Finally, the last branch mission gives both pieces, their crafting recipes, and one additional synergistic Legendary item.
- Changed the text of the objectives in the Counter Shot and Shield Harvest tutorials to more accurately describe the current objective.
- Updated the icons for Jinx's Unlucky Coin to be clearer which Affliction buff is active.
- Changed the difficulty to be set to 'Best Pay Attention' instead of 'Walk in the Park' by default when starting Mayhem and Incursion missions.
- Changed the Promethium cost of the Mayhem mission in Chapter 6 to zero when replaying the Chapter. This change is to allow players to replay the story all the way through without having to go to Chapter 7 to earn Promethium.