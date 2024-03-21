Early Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Patch Notes Shared Ahead of Joker Update

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League creators Rocksteady Studios said previously that the game's big Season 1 update would be out on March 28th with the Joker in tow and other parts of the update previewed ahead of its release. Following breakdowns for things like how the Joker will play compared to other characters and highlights for features included in the Season 1 update, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players just got their best look yet at the detailed parts of the Season 1 update thanks to a whole set of patch notes that have been released a week early.

While Season 1 in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will indeed release on March 28th, this update for it will come just a bit sooner to make way for the new content. Rocksteady confirmed on Thursday that the Season 1 update will release on March 26th, so don't expect the Joker to be playable right then, but you'll see him in-game soon afterwards.

The extensive patch notes for this update can be seen below. For the bug fixes, you can find those here.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Season 1 Patch Notes

We have lowered the requirements for completing the End Game introduction. These are now as follows:

Complete Elseworld Missions



NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 5 (Previously 10)



Complete Killing Time



NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 10 (Previously 20)



Complete Killing Time Hardcore



NEW! – Reach Finite Crisis Rank 15 (Previously 30)



Complete Mayhem Mission at Mastery Level 10

Patrol missions during the End Game now also grant a 50% XP boost for 45 minutes upon completion. This boost does not stack, however; the duration will refresh if you complete additional Patrols while the boost is active.

The Affliction Immunity Mutator no longer requires enemies to be hit with a Critical Hit to remove the effect. It is now removed when enemies take any damage.

The BOOM! Mutator no longer triggers on Shield Harvest or Suicide Strike kills.

We have added several new HUD customization options that you can toggle on/off. These are:

Health/Shield Bars



XP Bar



Traversal Resource Bar



Special Abilities



Support Action



Input Prompts



Mission Objective

Care Packages and Clan Care Packages have had their rewards updated to reflect the time and effort needed to increase their tiers. These are now as follows:

Civilian Care Package rewards: