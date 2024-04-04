Batman Gameplay Details from Cancelled Dark Knight Game Surface Online

There are few heroes that have appeared in as many video games as Batman has. While the Arkham games are the best example, there have been countless other Batman games over the years, including some that failed to see release. One such example would have been developed by Monolith Productions and set in the same universe as the Christopher Nolan films. While most of this isn't new information, the game has been getting a lot more attention on social media thanks to Twitter user SpideyRanger. SpideyRanger has compiled basically everything there is to know about the project, including information from Did You Know Gaming, developer portfolios, and more.

What Could Have Been

Originally known under the codename "Project Apollo," the Nolanverse Batman game would have featured an open world to explore by Batmobile, with combat based on the Arkham games, and designs based on The Dark Knight Trilogy. A lot of games based on movies prove to be a bust, but there were a lot of promising signs in this case. Notably, the game would have seen the debut of Monolith's Nemesis System, in which enemies are able to remember previous fights and adapt their plan of attack for the next encounter. A video of the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The open world of Gotham could be traversed by either gliding and utilizing the grappling hook (as established in the Arkham games) or by operating the Tumbler/Batmobile. pic.twitter.com/VZKXJBFsgP — SpideyRanger 🇬🇭 (@Dageekydude) April 3, 2024

All of this sounds incredibly promising, so what happened? Well, at the time, Rocksteady was still working on Batman: Arkham Knight, and WB Games didn't see a lot of sense in having two Batman video game franchises (oh, how things have changed in 10 years). As a result, Monolith's project evolved into Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and was released in 2014. The game was both a critical and commercial success, and is often considered one of the best games based on the Lord of the Rings franchise. Clearly that worked in WB's favor, though Batman fans can't be blamed for wishing things had played out a little bit differently!

The Future of the Nemesis System

While the Nemesis System has not appeared in a Batman game just yet, it will appear in a future DC title. In 2021, Monolith Productions revealed that it will be making a new game starring Wonder Woman. At this time, details are incredibly slim about the game, but Monolith has confirmed that the Nemesis System will be featured. One of the biggest complaints that's been leveled at WB Games over the years is that it's too focused on Batman and his supporting cast, with not nearly enough attention paid to some of DC's other major heroes. Monolith's Wonder Woman game is a rare exception, and the talent involved is sure to get people to take notice. Hopefully the finished product will do justice to one of DC's best characters!

Do you wish this Batman game had been released? Was it the right call to make Shadow of Mordor instead? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: Insider Gaming]