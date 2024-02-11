Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Players Defend Controversial Moment in Game

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League players over on Reddit have defended a controversial moment in the divisive new game. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a little bit right now, and as the dust settles around the game's release it's clear things have not gone very well for Rocksteady. There's been server issues preventing owners of the game from playing, it has a 59 on Metacritic, and some moments in the game have come under scrutiny for various reasons (spoilers ahead).

The most contentious moment in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the death of one specific character. If you've played the game, you can probably guess who that character is. It's Batman. Batman dies in the game, which isn't exactly a huge surprise. So, what is the big deal? Well, the character's death is not handled particularly well, mostly because like the rest of the game, the writing lets down the big moment.

To this end, if you have been on social media -- whether X or Reddit -- you've probably seen DC fans talking about this scene in the game and criticizing it heavily. It's been a big talking point. And now people are talking about it being a talking point.

Over on Reddit, a number of players have criticized the criticism, noting it has all been blown out of proportion. And apparently many players think this because it is one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page this week and many of the comments echo the sentiment of the OP.

"That was it? That was the scene everyone was fuming over," reads the post. "Yeah Batman's death was a little lackluster but everyone made it out like it was completely and utterly disrespectful. Could it have been written better? Yeah. Was it ANYWHERE near as bad as everyone made it out to be? Hell-the-**** no."

"Harley even says Bruce got the last laugh since being mercy killed rather than serving Brainiac is exactly what he would've wanted," reads the top comment. "Which is pretty in character and the opposite of 'disrespectful' to me.

A second comment adds: "I know, it's really sad how childish people are over this scene. The haters are a bunch of whiney babies who are making a big deal out of nothing. It's just a bunch of immature people that need to grow up."

The majority of the comments read somewhere between these two. Of course, like the opinions they are criticizing, they are just more opinions. Right now, public sentiment seems to disagree with these Redditors, but this could change over time. Public discourse is often very spicy at release for a variety of reason, and overtime public sentiment usually drifts towards a more neutral place, if not a more positive place as those who stick it out with a game begin to more and more shape the narrative around it. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with these Reddit users?