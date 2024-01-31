Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Is Reportedly Not Kevin Conroy's Final Batman Performance

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will reportedly not be the last time we hear Kevin Conroy as Batman. The character of Batman is one of the most coveted roles in Hollywood across all mediums. The character holds a high level of prestige, despite being a comic book character which is sometimes looked down upon by some people. A handful of legendary actors such as Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson have donned the cape and cowl in live-action, but a number of people have also voiced the character across games, television, and animated films. Kevin Conroy was the defining voice of Batman for many people as he made an impression on audiences starting with his debut in Batman: The Animated Series in the 1990s. He has reprised his role tons of times over the years with the Batman Arkham games being one of his most notable outings as the character. That version of the character returns this week in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and it was believed to be his final performance as Batman since Conroy died in 2022.

However, IGN is reporting that is not the case. Kevin Conroy will reportedly appear as Batman in the animated film, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, though we don't have a release date for that film or its predecessor quite yet. The first part was released, but Mark Harmon played the role of Batman. Given it's a multiverse story, Conroy will be playing the Batman from Batman: The Animated Series, which is a different version of the DC hero from Harmon's. IGN also reported that Conroy also recorded for Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm. However, IGN wasn't able to confirm whether or not Conroy is playing Batman in this animated show or if he will be playing someone else. The show is expected to debut on Prime Video in the future.

Players have expressed disappointment with how Batman was portrayed and handled in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with some even noting it was disrespectful to Kevin Conroy's legacy. Insiders have suggested Batman may return to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in a post-launch update later down the line, but that hasn't been confirmed as of right now.