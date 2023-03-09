Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series Lands at Amazon Prime Video

Last year, it was revealed that Warner Bros. and HBO Max would be passing on the new animated Batman series that was being produced by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. But, it was also revealed that Batman: Caped Crusader was being pitched at other streaming platforms like Apple, Netflix and Amazon. Now, it has been announced that Batman: Caped Crusader has been saved and picked up by one of those platforms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Batman: Caped Crusader has been picked up by Amazon Prime Video with a two season order. No other details have been revealed at this time.

The series marks Timm's long-awaited return to Batman animation on television, after he spearheaded the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series. For Reeves and Abrams, the collaboration is significant on multiple levels — for one thing, the pair been friends and collaborators since they were 13 years old, working on projects such as Felicity and Cloverfield. On another level, both recently signed landmark deals with WarnerMedia — Abrams for an overall deal, and Reeves for an overall television deal.

"We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement when the series was announced. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

