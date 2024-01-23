Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Reveals First Four Post-Release Characters

A new leak has revealed the first four post-release characters that will be coming to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Within the past day, developer Rocksteady outlined its plans for Season 1 of Suicide Squad, which will see The Joker becoming the game's first new playable character outside of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Moving forward, Rocksteady said that it would be adding a new character in Season 2, Season 3, and Season 4, all of which will make up the first year of content for Kill the Justice League. Now, it seems as though we know the identities of all of these upcoming characters.

In addition to Joker, insider Miller Ross has recently said that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's other playable villains that will roll out after launch will include Mrs. Freeze, Lawless, and Deathstroke. Of these characters, Mrs. Freeze will be Suicide Squad's addition in Season 2, Lawless will be Season 3, and Deathstroke will then be Season 4. Previously, Miller teased these character additions back in December, but now he has outright disclosed who he was referring to after much speculation.

SSKTJL Year 1 Post-Launch

Season 1: Joker

Season 2: Victoria Fries (Mrs. Freeze)

Season 3: Zoe Lawton (Lawless)

Season 4: Slade Wilson (Deathstroke)



Beyond that, I've seen Killer Croc, Katana, and a couple of others that seem to be earmarked for future playable characters. https://t.co/EFZ24j5UHk — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) January 22, 2024

Outside of these four characters, Miller also notes that Rocksteady is potentially planning to add Killer Croc, Katana, and "a couple of others" to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League later on. Presumably, these characters would all be added in 2025 and beyond for Suicide Squad, assuming that the game continues to receive post-launch support for this long. For the time being, Rocksteady has only committed to four seasons in total and hasn't guaranteed anything past this. As for Season 1, it's set to kick off roughly a month after Kill the Justice League releases in March 2023.

Speaking of release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is incredibly close to its launch date, which is not a little more than a week away. Specifically, the DC co-op game will roll out on February 2, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. Those who buy the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad will instead gain access next week beginning on January 30.