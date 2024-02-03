Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Snuck in Controversial Feature Right Before Launch

Rocksteady Studios snuck in a controversial feature into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League right before release. If you are playing the game on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X you thankfully don't have to worry about this feature because it has not been implemented into these versions of the new DC game. If you are on PC though, this feature is your concern, at least for now.

According to SteamDB, Rocksteady Studios and WB Games added Denuvo to the Steam store page of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in late January, a bit less than two weeks before the game's release. Of course, not only is this a long time to withhold this information, but the pair took pre-orders on PC copies without disclosing this information. And for many this feature is not a deal breaker, but for some is, hence why Denuvo is so contentious in certain PC spaces. How long the game will have Denuvo, remains to be seen. It will eventually be removed, but this is unlikely to happen during the launch window for the game.

For those out of the loop. Denuvo is a type of anti-tamper and DRM (digital rights management) system that is used in PC games to prevent piracy, especially at release, when the bulk of a video game's sales typically occur. It does this by forcing games to use an online activation. This is the first point of contention as it prevents games from being completely playable offline. The second reason it is contentious is a bit hazier. There's a belief held, supplemented by some loose evidence, that the technology has a negative impact on the game's performance, something Denuvo constantly denies.

The thing with Denuvo is it is eventually either removed or cracked. Neither has happened yet. If this happens in the coming days, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and the all of the latest leaks -- click here.