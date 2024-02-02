Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Metacritic Score Live, And It's Bad

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League released today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. It is the first major release from Rocksteady Studios in nine years. Unfortunately for the UK studio, it has not been received as well as its last major release, Batman: Arkham Knight. Reviews for the action-shooter are still coming in since codes were held until servers went up. As a result only 18 reviews have been posted to Metacritic at the time of writing this. 17 percent of these reviews are positive, 6 percent are negative, and 56 percent are mixed. The rest are not scored. Its highest score is an 80, while its lowest score is a 40. This all averages out to a total score of 63 out of 100. This is -- roughly -- 30 points off some of its previous work.

It will remains to be seen if this low Metacritic score will hinder its sales. Whatever the case, it is not an ideal start for Rocksteady Studios, a studio that shipped an 87 last time out. Not only is this a low score, the context makes it worse. It's been a long time since Rocksteady Studios released anything. To come out the other side with this product is not good for the studio, which has bled some core and founding members the last few years.

For what it is worth, so far the game is reviewing better with consumers. Over on Steam, the game has a "Very Positive" rating, with 84 percent of 483 reviews positive. It's also worth pointing out its 63 Metacritic score could go up over time as more reviews come in, but even if this happens, it's not going to be enough to get the game to a score Rocksteady and WB Games would have been hoping for. Meanwhile, on the flip side of the same coin, it could also dip as more reviews are published.

