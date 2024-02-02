Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - How to Kill Green Lantern

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is finally here and well, people are wondering exactly how to kill the Justice League. The new shooter is the first game from Rocksteady Studios since 2016, its last two games were Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015 and Batman: Arkham VR. The studio, despite only having a handful of titles under its belt, is one of the most respected developers in the industry due to how it has handled these larger-than-life characters thus far. Now, it is taking on even more with the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Green Lantern, and in theory, the intent is that you will put them all six feet under.

With that said, the game does make it a bit confusing at times. While the story is pretty linear, early on you will get a mission on your map that instructs you to go kill Green Lantern. This can be found in the top left hand corner of the map when it becomes active and if you visit it, you'll quickly realize you can't just walk in there guns blazing. Essentially, there is a shield protecting Green Lantern (like the coward he is) and there are a bunch of guns created by his Lantern ring that will fire upon you if you get too close. This may seem confusing as it maybe suggests if you go do some side content and get stronger, you'll be able to take him down. However, you can not fight Green Lantern until the story allows you to, despite the fact there's a mission marker for it for a good chunk of the game. If you want a slightly more spoilery breakdown of how to take him down, keep reading, but if you just wanted an answer as to why you can't kill him right now, it's because you have to continue progressing through the story.

How to Kill Green Lantern in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

As for exactly when you can fight the Green Lantern, it won't be long after you have your big battle with The Flash. At the end of that battle, you'll go on... quite a detour and end up partnering with Lex Luthor. He will summon you to Bruce Wayne's bank shortly after this and when you meet him, he will give you Yellow Lantern rings that can be used to battle Green Lantern. You can then take on Green Lantern and kill him with relative ease. Initially, Green Lantern will have a protective bubble around him. He will throw up a bunch of Lantern ring-created objects such as helicopters, bombs, and guns, focus your fire on those until Lantern's bubble goes down and then you can get some good shots in. This pattern repeats throughout the entire battle, so don't expect to change your strategy much until he finally goes down. One helpful tip is that if you see an opportunity to use your counter on any of Lantern's projections, utilize it, as it can be a devastating blow and sometimes wipe out surrounding projections as well.