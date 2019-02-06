‘The Walking Dead’ Creator’s ‘Summoner’s War’ Animated TV Series Just Added Two New Producers

For fans of the popular mobile RPG Summoners War, there is good news on the horizon. The beloved universe is about to get a whole lot bigger thanks to The Walking Dead creator’s company looking to expand the game’s reach much farther than it currently sits.

South Korean dev team Com2us recently announced their partnership with Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead, and his company over at Skybound Entertainment. Now, Hollywood Reporter has announced that two more names have joined up with this project, both Chris “Doc” Wyatt and Kevin Burke as both writers and producers.

The goal here is to take a beloved game and expand it into the world of comics, an animated series, and more yet to be announced mediums. The big announcement originally came during the Summoners War World Arena Championship last year, and there was really no better time to reveal the big news.

Kirkman himself will be overseeing the major overhaul alongside his co-founder David Alpert. Catherine Winder will also be adding her expertise, who is known for her work on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars franchise and The Angry Birds Movie.

“Building universes and a supporting narrative in multiple platforms is the foundation upon which Skybound was built. The opportunity to partner with Com2us on Summoners War, a rich and magical fantasy story, was an excellent creative fit for us. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this property to life by expanding the franchise’s reach in North America, and beyond, in mediums including comics, animation and more,” Winder previously stated.

“The Summoners War team has created an incredibly compelling and fantastical world ripe with engaging characters and storytelling opportunities. We are excited and proud to partner with them to expand this rich universe, loved by so many from around the world for audiences across all cultures and ages, into multiple forms of content filled with the adventure and wonder of the game,” Kirkman, Winder, and Alpert said when they issued their joint statement on the announcement.

At this time, we don’t have a release date at this time, all we know is that the series will be animated.

(via Hollywood Reporter)