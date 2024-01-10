New 3D Super Mario Game for Switch 2 Rumored to Be 4x Larger Than Mario Odyssey

A new rumor has claimed that Nintendo's next 3D Mario game for the currently unannounced Nintendo Switch 2 console will be gargantuan in scale. While Nintendo has released a multitude of Mario titles over the years of the Switch's life cycle, it hasn't let loose a 3D entry in the series since 2017 with Super Mario Odyssey. If previous rumors prove to be true, this won't hold true through 2024 as Nintendo is said to have been cooking up a new Super Mario game quietly behind the scenes. Now, we may have more context about just how large this title could be.

According to Zippo, who has had credible info tied to Nintendo in the past, this new Super Mario game for Switch 2 is expected to be four times larger than all of the areas in Super Mario Odyssey combined. If true, this would by far be the largest Mario game that Nintendo has ever created. Beyond this scale, this new Super Mario title is also said to be open-world in nature, which would be a first for the series.

Outside of talking about the size of this new Super Mario game, this rumor claims that Nintendo has actually already finished its work on the game and is now merely sitting on the project in anticipation of releasing it later in 2024. Additionally, it has been said that this 3D Super Mario entry will feature additional characters such as Luigi, Princess Peach, Captain Toad, Pauline, and Donkey Kong. It's not known what role all of these characters will play, but they'll surely play a part in the game's story to some degree.

Per usual with rumors of this sort, you should take everything that has been mentioned here with a grain of salt for the moment. Nintendo itself still hasn't even announced that it's gearing up to release the Switch 2 this year, let alone any games for it. That being said, if the Switch 2 does arrive in 2024, a new Super Mario game would make a lot of sense given that it's been nearly seven years since Super Mario Odyssey. Still, until we learn more from Nintendo in an official capacity, don't take what has been outlined as complete truth just yet.