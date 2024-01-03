Nintendo Switch 2 Price Speculation Shared by Industry Analyst

A notable video game industry analyst has shared a new prediction when it comes to the price of the Nintendo Switch 2. By all accounts, 2024 is widely assumed to be the year in which Nintendo will announce its successor to the Switch. Reports and rumors over the course of 2023 have indicated as much, although Nintendo itself has chosen to remain silent about its next platform for the time being. Whenever that silence does end up being broken, though, one gaming veteran thinks that the Switch 2 will come at a steeper cost.

Shared with GamesIndustry.biz, Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games predicted that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch later this year at a price of $400. Toto went on to say that he believes the Switch 2 will merely be an evolution of the current Switch model, which means that he doesn't think the hardware will be drastically different from Nintendo's current offering. What will potentially be different, though, is the cost of games, which Toto believes will also increase to retail for $70 apiece.

"I believe the next hardware will drop next year for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70," said Toto in his predictions for the coming year. "The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing."

Obviously, these are just predictions from Toto and aren't factual in any sense for the time being. Still, what Toto has said makes a lot of sense for a variety of reasons. For starters, the general price increase of the Switch 2 is logical given rising costs due to inflation and other contributing factors. Additionally, Nintendo raising the price of its games to $70 is something that the company has already toyed around with. Specifically, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom retailed for $70 when it launched last year. With this in mind, it seems like Nintendo has already been considering making more of its titles cost this amount and will likely continue to push this value more in the future.

[H/T VGC]