Critically Acclaimed Xbox Exclusive Rumored to Release on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch owners may end up getting an Xbox exclusive on their handheld consoles if that latest round of rumors are to be believed. Speculation that this will happy stems from several different sources that have played off of each other in recent days with the mystery game now narrowed down to one frontrunner: Hi-Fi Rush. Insiders are saying that the game will be brought to the Nintendo Switch platform at some point this year, though Xbox of course hasn't indicated anything of the sort. There is also supposedly an Xbox Developer Direct event coming up soon, however, which does sound like it'd be the perfect place for this sort of announcement to happen.

Is Hi-Fi Rush Coming to the Nintendo Switch?

So, who's been saying what about the possibility of Hi-Fi Rush coming to the Nintendo Switch? YouTuber and podcaster Nate the Hate first talked about an Xbox game going multiplatform this week in a new video where he said a "quality game" would be coming to other platforms. The game itself wasn't specified in that discussion, but the video went on to describe the game as one that wouldn't really be selling Xbox consoles on its own nor would it be driving Xbox Game Pass subscriptions which, despite the strong reception to the game, does sound like a description that fits Hi-Fi Rush.

After Nate the Hate started talking about an Xbox game going multiplatform, others chimed in. Over on ResetEra, a thread about that very topic had people guessing what game it might be that'd come to other platforms. ResetEra user lolilolailo who has a track record of accurate predictions regarding Xbox's moves said in the thread that someone would be correct in assuming that the game in question was Hi-Fi Rush coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Xbox's rumored Developer Direct event is supposedly going to be in January and may even feature a shadow release according to recent rumors, so perhaps Xbox will look for repeat success with Hi-Fi Rush in that manner since that's how the game was released initially.

What Is Hi-Fi Rush?

Hi-Fi Rush has been out for about a year now and was released out of nowhere during Xbox's event held last January. It was a surprise in that sense, but what was even more surprising was the studio behind the game. It was made by Tango Gameworks (which is part of the Microsoft-owned Bethesda), the creators of games like The Evil Within and its sequel. The energetic, artistic stylings of the game were far different from the horror and suspense titles the studio was typically known for which was surprising itself, but it was an even bigger surprise when it turned out that the game was pretty great.

The game was released on Xbox platforms, of course, but it was also released on the PC as every Xbox "exclusive" has been in the past. It went straight to Xbox Game Pass, too, which made for quite the appealing offer since Xbox Game Pass subscribers could go play the game for free right as the Developer Direct ended.