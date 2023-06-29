New Super Mario Bros. Movie Figures and Playsets Revealed

A few days ago, new figures based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaked ahead of an official announcement. Today, Jakks Pacific pulled back the curtains on the figures, alongside several other new toys coming in July. In addition to the Kamek, Peach, and Cat Mario figures that leaked, Jakks also has a toy based on Tanooki Mario, which comes with a Super Leaf. The Mini Figure collection will also see some additions, including playsets based on the Donkey Kong Stadium and Bowser's Island Castle. Both will come with accompanying 1.25" versions of Donkey Kong and Bowser, respectively.

Last but not least, the Mini Figure with Question Block line will see several new options, including Dry Bones, Tanooki Mario, Cat Mario, Shy Guy, Goomba, and General Koopa (Blue Shell). Images of the new toys were shared by Jakks Pacific on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

We're excited to introduce Wave 2 of The Super Mario Bros. Movie collection! Figures, accessories, playsets, and a super cool RC straight out of The Super Mario Bros are available at Target in the US and other retailers globally starting in July. pic.twitter.com/UFoYKFcVIZ — JAKKS Pacific (@JAKKStoys) June 29, 2023

One of the cooler details on the Donkey Kong Stadium toy is that it includes images of the Kongs cheering in the stands. In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the scene where DK fights Mario features cameos from a number of different Kong family members, including Diddy, Dixie, and Chunky. That should make the Stadium a compelling purchase for Donkey Kong fans. Unfortunately, the character still hasn't gotten a figure in the 5" line, but it seems likely that Jakks Pacific will rectify that in the future!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie released in theaters in April, and became an immediate hit with audiences. The Nintendo adaptation made more than $1 billion, and has become one of the most successful animated movies of all-time. The film released on physical media earlier this month, and is set to stream on Peacock at some point in the near future. Unfortunately, a specific date has not been announced, but the streaming service has been hyping the film in commercials and on Twitter. Hopefully it won't be too much longer before the movie makes its streaming debut!

Are you looking forward to these new Mario movie toys? Which of these figures or sets do you plan to purchase? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!