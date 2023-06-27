The Super Mario Bros. Movie Officially Coming to Peacock

After making more than $1 billion at the box office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie finally released on physical media earlier this month. It seems that the movie will make its streaming debut on Peacock, which was revealed in a commercial now airing on the streaming service. The commercial merely states that it's "coming soon," and has prompted users to ask Peacock exactly when we might see The Super Mario Bros. Movie added. Unfortunately, the company's Twitter account claims that there is currently no news, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for a release date.

"No news at the moment regarding The Super Mario Bros. Movie coming to Peacock," a reply from the account reads. "We are always looking to add the content you love! Should you have any further inquiries, feel free to reach back out to us!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an origin story, as it sees Mario and Luigi starting out as a pair of plumbers from Brooklyn who end up accidentally transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. The brothers are separated, with Luigi quickly being captured by Bowser, just as the Koopa King is planning an invasion. To save his brother and the world, Mario must ally himself with new friends like Princess Peach, Toad, and Donkey Kong. The animated movie proved to be a massive hit with fans, and a sequel is in the works, though an announcement will not come until after the Hollywood writers' strike has come to an end.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star cast, with Chris Pratt in the lead role, alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong play major roles in the movie, and Rogen has already voiced his desire to return as the character. It remains to be seen whether that will take place in the sequel, or in a spin-off movie dedicated to the Kong characters.

