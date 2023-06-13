Super Mario Movie Sequel News Coming "Soon," Says Chris Pratt

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a massive success at the box office, making more than a billion dollars, and becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films of all-time. When a movie has that level of success, it's usually not long before a sequel is announced, but Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have been fairly quiet. However, in a new interview with ET, Chris Pratt has stated that news on the sequel should be coming "soon." However, the Mario voice actor was quick to note that likely won't come until after the writers' strike comes to an end.

"We're in the midst of this writers' strike, and so everything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons," Pratt told ET. "I really do support the WGA and our writers. When the negotiations have been completed, and the writers feel comfortable moving forward, then it'll be time to start talking about what's next for that."

At the end of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there is a setup for a sequel, with a familiar green Yoshi egg appearing. Yoshis did make a brief appearance in the movie, but only appeared in the background as Mario, Peach, and Toad made their way to the Jungle Kingdom to enlist the Kong army. We don't actually get to see Mario meeting or interacting with any of them, but the denizens of Dinosaur Land could play a pivotal role in the next movie. Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, and Baby Peach all showed up in the movie, and it's possible a sequel could play on the babies' video game history with the Yoshis.

Of course, the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie could also lead to other Nintendo movies, and reports have suggested that Universal is planning to make a Zelda movie, as well. It's unclear what that might look like, but a game like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker could be a good starting point!

Are you excited to see a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie? What would you like to see from a follow-up film? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!