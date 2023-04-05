The Super Mario Bros. Movie Reveals Where Mario Karts Come From

When it comes to video game spin-offs, Mario Kart is one of the biggest of all-time. However, the series has never explained just where these racers come from, and how they connect to the main series of Mario games. Naturally, The Super Mario Bros. Movie needed to include a Mario Kart inspired scene, and the film actually provides a new explanation for who makes the Karts and the exact location they come from. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the Karts used by Mario, Peach, and Toad are created by the Kongs of the Jungle Kingdom. The Jungle Kingdom itself takes a lot of inspiration from Donkey Kong's tracks in the Mario Kart series, and the Kongs can be seen spending a lot of time racing when the area is first revealed. Mario, Peach, and Toad go to the Jungle Kingdom on a mission to enlist the Kong army for help against Bowser, but Cranky Kong initially turns down the request. It's not until Mario defeats his son Donkey Kong that Cranky Kong agrees to an alliance.

Once Mario has bested DK in combat, the Kongs create Karts for our heroes in a scene that echoes the Kart selection screen from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Mario, Peach, and Toad are able to make custom Karts using the same types of selections provided to players in that game. Following their choices, the Kongs then proceed to build each design. Unfortunately, many of the Kart designs used in the film don't actually exist in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but hopefully Nintendo rectifies that some day!

It's worth noting that just because this is the canon explanation for Mario Karts in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it doesn't mean that Nintendo will make it so in the games, as well. Nintendo has always played fast and loose with Mario lore, and usually just offers the occasional detail that carries over between games. Still, the idea of the Kongs inventing these Karts makes a lot of sense considering Diddy Kong's love for them; it even explains why Banana Peels are a frequent hazard in the series!

Have you seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie yet? Do you like this explanation for the existence of Mario Karts? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!