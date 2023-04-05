The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Who is Cranky Kong?

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong both play pivotal roles, working alongside Mario against the forces of Bowser. Longtime Mario fans should know why these two characters were included in the film, but those less familiar with Nintendo lore might be a bit confused, particularly when it comes to Cranky Kong. Over the last 29 years, the Kong family has been known best for their role in the Donkey Kong Country franchise, which doesn't feature Mario. Despite this, Cranky Kong and Donkey Kong have a history with Mario that dates back more than four decades. Bowser might be the villain most closely associated with Mario, but Cranky Kong was the hero's first real enemy.

Who is Cranky Kong?

(Photo: Nintendo, Universal)

While 1985's Super Mario Bros. is considered the beginning of the Mario franchise, the character actually made his debut as the protagonist in the video game Donkey Kong. The 1981 arcade game tasked players with rescuing a woman named Pauline, who had been kidnapped by the big ape. To save her, Mario was forced to make his way past obstacles such as rolling barrels. After multiple games as Mario's nemesis, the original Donkey Kong got old and retired. In 1994's Donkey Kong Country, it's revealed that the original DK now goes by the name "Cranky Kong," and is often seen berating the younger members of the Kong family.

How are Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong related?

(Photo: Nintendo, Universal)

The current Donkey Kong is the star of Nintendo's Donkey Kong Country franchise. However, his actual relationship to the original Donkey Kong remains a topic of debate among fans. A year after the original Donkey Kong game, Donkey Kong Jr. released in arcades. The sequel put players in the role of the original Donkey Kong's son, as he tried to save his father from Mario.

Ever since the first Donkey Kong Country's release, fans have been given contradictory explanations whether DK Jr. is the current Donkey Kong. Games like Donkey Kong Country 3 and Donkey Kong 64 seemed to establish Cranky as Donkey Kong's father, but some fans believe DK Jr. is the current Donkey Kong's father, making Cranky the grandfather. This theory has been supported by official sources such as Playing With Super Power: Nintendo Super NES Classics, but it's worth noting that different entries in the book support both claims. Nintendo's official video game canon has always been messy like that, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie establishes Cranky Kong as Donkey Kong's father, which is probably the most sensical interpretation!

Are you a fan of the Donkey Kong games? Would you like to see a Donkey Kong Country movie? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!