Super Mario Celebration Monopoly With Electronic Question Block Is Dirt Cheap For Black Friday

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Super Mario Celebration edition of Monopoly is all about buying, selling, and trading locations from iconic Super Mario games that range from 1985 to the present day (Toad houses and Princess Peach's castles replace houses and hotels). It also features an electronic component in the form of a Question Block with sound effects "that can change a player's luck". With a press you can collect or lose coins, take another turn, and hear classic Super Mario sound effects such as Bowser's laugh, the Power-Up sound, and more.

On the plus side, you won't lose many coins by picking up the game here at Walmart, where it is only $10 as part of their Black Friday sale. That's a whopping 71% off the list price and an all-time low by a mile. You can check out more of Walmart's Black Friday deals on toys and games right here.

In other Super Mario merch news, the 71426 Piranha Plant set recently joined the Nintendo x LEGO Super Mario lineup. It looks great, it's perfect for display, and it isn't absurdly expensive at $59.99 for a 540 piece set. Plus, it doesn't require a LEGO Super Mario starter set for full functionality. The Piranha Plant is a standalone set designed for adults that doesn't include any digital play functions.

However, the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant does have plenty analog features including a poseable head, mouth, stalk and leaves. It also includes coin elements that can be inserted into a slot in the back and ejected at the push of a button. Again, it's ideal for display, which makes it like something you would find in LEGO's popular botanical collection, only with a fun Super Mario twist.

If you're willing to bring the deadly Piranha Plant into your home, your can pick one up right here at the LEGO Shop. Note that it was on backorder at the time of writing, so a sell out is imminent.