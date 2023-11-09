The Super Mario Bros. Movie Is Coming to Netflix in December

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix in just a few short weeks. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of the biggest films of 2023 and is further proof that video games can be adapted to other mediums with great success. The Last of Us, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, and many other recent adaptations are all proving that the video game adaptation curse seems to be a thing of the past. While there is still room for failure, more and more creatives in Hollywood are cracking the code and working in tandem with the creators of the games to make something faithful, but also able to pull in general audiences. The Super Mario Bros. Movie managed to rake in over a billion dollars at the box office earlier this year and gave Nintendo the confidence to move forward on a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda.

With that said, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been exclusive to Peacock for those wanting to stream the money without paying to rent or purchase it. That will soon change as Netflix has announced The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Netflix on December 3rd, just in time for the holidays. The film is perfect for families and will make a perfect 1-2 punch with anyone also buying Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch as a gift this holiday season. It's unclear how long the film will remain on Netflix for, but nevertheless, it's exciting to see it join the massive line-up of films on the streamer.

For the families that go a little too hard on Mario Kart over the holidays, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be on Netflix to help the healing. December 3! pic.twitter.com/5nhvrcJWME — Netflix (@netflix) November 9, 2023

It is expected that Universal will continue to make more Mario movies after how much of a hit it was for the studio already. A sequel has not been formally announced, so we have no idea when it could possibly release. As one might imagine, animated movies take an incredibly long amount of time to produce given all of the detail that goes into crafting a single frame. It could be several years before a Mario sequel hits the big screen, but at the very least, we have the first one to tide us over on streamers like Netflix.