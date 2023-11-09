Super Mario RPG Gets New Overview Trailer Ahead of Release

Prior to its launch in a little over a week, Nintendo has released one final trailer for its remake of Super Mario RPG. Earlier this year, Nintendo thrilled fans of the Super Nintendo when it announced that it would be releasing a full-blown remake of Super Mario RPG to close out the year. While this remake has a lot in common with the original game, Nintendo has also been bringing some new upgrades to the title to modernize it just a bit. Now, the latest trailer for Super Mario RPG has further shown when these improvements will look like.

Clocking in at nearly five minutes in length, the new "Overview" trailer for Super Mario RPG highlights essentially all aspects of the game. This includes a look at its story, gameplay mechanics, and new visuals. Nintendo also outlines the different partners that Mario can team up with in Super Mario RPG, some of which are completely unique to this game. All in all, this is likely the most extensive look that Nintendo has provided of Super Mario RPG so far and is worth checking out if you're on the fence when it comes to playing it.

If you're looking for a more opinionated take on Super Mario RPG, we'll have one to share with you in the coming days. Ahead of its release date, we'll be posting our own review here on ComicBook.com to let you know how Nintendo's latest Switch exclusive is. Until that time, you can find the new Overview video for Super Mario RPG attached below alongside the remake's official description.

"Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone."