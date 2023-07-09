Super Mario Sale Offers Huge Discounts on Some of Nintendo's Best Games

In the Nintendo Switch era, it's rare to see first-party games get significant discounts. However, a new sale on Super Mario games is now live at Target, making four games significantly cheaper than normal. The Target Circle deal takes $30 off each game, which means that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Super Mario Odyssey are now $29.99, while Super Mario Party and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe have dropped to just $19.99! It's worth noting that New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is now sold out online, but readers might have luck finding it in stores.

Readers can check out the deal at Target's official website right here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

The games in this sale are on the older side, but also represent some of the best Mario options on Switch. Super Mario Odyssey is widely considered one of the console's very best games, and features the type of gameplay seen in titles like Super Mario 64. Meanwhile, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury topped ComicBook.com's list of the best Mario games to play after watching The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The game offers two distinct adventures, and co-op multiplayer for up to four players. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe doesn't feature anything too revolutionary, but it does offer classic gameplay similar to 2D Mario games like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World.

This year is a big one for Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie made more than $1 billion around the world. Nintendo also announced two major new Mario games set to release this year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a remake of Super Mario RPG. It's possible Target is looking to get rid of some of its older Mario stock to make way for these new games in the fall, but whatever the case may be, Mario fans of all-ages should find something to enjoy from this sale!

Do you plan on snagging any of the games in this sale? Which of these titles do you plan on checking out? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Wario64]