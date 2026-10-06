Nintendo Releases a Pair of Super Mario Games for Free on Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo has released a pair of games tied to the Super Mario franchise for free that Switch and Switch 2 owners can download now. Throughout its history, Nintendo has released countless games tied to Mario and friends. Whether it be entries in the mainline Super Mario platforming series or spin-offs like Mario Kart and Mario Party, there’s never a shortage of games featuring everyone’s favorite Italian plumber. What the vast majority of these Super Mario titles cannot boast, however, is that they’re free to download and play.

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As of today, Nintendo has released Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi! on the Switch eShop. These games are aimed at younger audiences and allow children to play, stretch, and poke at cartoon-style faces of Peach and Luigi to get them to make funny expressions or looks. Both Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi! are a bit similar to the iconic opening screen from Super Mario 64, where players could use a cursor to prod and pull at Mario’s face. Now, these standalone titles have recreated that experience, this time around with Peach and Luigi.

Share a silly moment together with free games from the My Mario brand, designed for young children and their parents.



“Hello, Peach!” and “Hello, Luigi!” are the newest additions to Nintendo Switch! Check out the entire collection on Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop:… pic.twitter.com/UYJmAWmYsm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2026

Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi! are the third and fourth entries in the “Hello” series that Nintendo began this year. These releases kicked off at the start of 2026 with Hello, Mario! and was followed a couple of months later with Hello, Yoshi!. All four games are part of Nintendo’s recent “My Mario” initiative, which is aimed at familiarizing younger players with the characters from Mario while also being an early way to expose them to gaming.

While Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi! are predominantly playable on Switch and Switch 2, there’s a good chance they’ll come to mobile platforms and tablets soon as well. Both Hello, Mario! and Hello, Yoshi! received releases on these platforms at a later date after initially hitting Switch consoles. Nintendo has yet to confirm that the same will happen with Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi!, but there’s a good chance that this same strategy will continue.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen if any more games are released by Nintendo in this Hello branding. While additional characters from Super Mario such as Bowser, Rosalina, or even Bowser could get Hello releases of their own, Nintendo has unquestionably now given this treatment to the four most popular faces tied to the IP. As such, this could represent the end of these free Mario games on the Switch eShop in the future.

How do you feel about these new free Mario games that Nintendo has released on Switch and Switch 2? Will you be looking to download either title to play with your own children? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments.