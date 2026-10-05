Acclaimed Strategy Game Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch After 8 Years

One of the most popular strategy games of the past decade is finally coming to Nintendo Switch eight years after it originally launched. Over the past year, countless third-party developers and publishers have been releasing their games on Switch 2 thanks to the newfound power that the console has. This has resulted in new ports and releases for the original Switch becoming fewer and further between, as most companies are moving away from supporting the hardware. Despite this, one studio has now opted to buck this trend and will be bringing one of its most beloved titles to Nintendo users.

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Revealed alongside a new trailer today, developer 11 Bit Studios announced that Frostpunk will be hitting Nintendo Switch platforms in a mere two weeks on October 19th. Released back in 2018, Frostpunk is a survival-strategy game where players are tasked with keeping their expansive society alive in a foreboding and harsh world. Upon its arrival, Frostpunk was relatively well-received by critics, but the game’s success only became greater thanks to positive word of mouth. This resulted in 11 Bit Studios eventually releasing a sequel, Frostpunk 2, in 2024, while also currently working on a new remake of the original title called Frostpunk: 1886.

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As for this new iteration of Frostpunk on Nintendo Switch, it seems to be relatively the same as its release on other platforms. Although its controls will certainly be a bit different and some of the visuals may have been downgraded to allow it to easily run on the Switch, the same story and gameplay mechanics of Frostpunk will be found with this release.

What’s even better about this Nintendo Switch version of Frostpunk is that it will include all of the game’s post-launch DLC out of the gate. This means that The Last Autumn, The Rifts, and On the Edge expansions for the game will be available as part of the “Complete Edition” of Frostpunk on Switch. While this edition will retail for $45, which is a bit more than its base cost of $30, it’s still quite a solid deal, especially for those who haven’t yet experienced the game.

Of course, just because Frostpunk is coming to Nintendo Switch doesn’t mean that those on Switch 2 won’t be able to play it as well. Frostpunk will still work on the latest Nintendo console, and it may even perform a bit better as well, although 11 Bit Studios hasn’t provided any specifics on how the game will differ between platforms.

How do you feel about Frostpunk finally making its debut on Switch? And will you be picking the game up for yourself later this month? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.