Nintendo Releases Free Mario Game on Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo has released a new and free Mario game on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 via the eShop, designed for and targeted at kids. Over the years, Nintendo has gotten away from its reputation as kid-friendly. Fewer of its games than ever target younger demographics, and the Switch and Switch 2 are far more lax about what’s permitted to release on the eShop compared to previous Nintendo consoles. To this end, you don’t often see Nintendo do something specifically targeted at younger audiences, but that is exactly what Hello, Yoshi is.

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All Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can now download a free game/application called Hello, Yoshi, which is part of the My Mario brand. And as the name applies, the game is all about Yoshi, and lets Switch and Switch 2 users interact with the character via the touch screen. The Mario game has been available in Japan since last year, but only now has it come to west. Meanwhile, in addition to both Switch consoles, it is also available on mobile devices.

5/5 Rating From Nintendo Fans

Unfortunately, the eShop still does not have user reviews, so it’s hard to get a sense of whether or not Switch and Switch 2 users are enjoying this new Nintendo game. However, its mobile versions have user reviews. Right now, at the moment of writing this, the new Mario game has a perfect 5/5 score on iOS.

“I’ve been waiting for this app in the US, and it’s finally out,” reads one of the user reviews in question. “It does not have many features, but I actually coudln’t care less as playing with the interactive Yoshi is very fun and kills stress.

Meanwhile, over on Android, the new Yoshi game for kids has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating, and many of the reviews are from adults who have been enjoying it as well.

“It’s a great game! Even if I am an adult, I am really enjoying this mini game. This reminded me of Super Mario 64,” reads one of these user reviews. Another adds, “It is a very cute game targeted at a younger audience. Would recommend!”

It remains to be seen if Nintendo has any future plans to update or expand the game, perhaps with new characters. Typically, these smaller one-off releases are released and then never touched again, other than via support updates. This will probably be no exception.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.