Rumor: Super Mario Odyssey’s Next Costumes Could Include a Zombie Mario, More

Super Mario Odyssey still remains one of the most entertaining games we've played on the Nintendo Switch as of late, and Nintendo is keeping the fun going by adding a number of new costumes to the mix, along with the Luigi's Balloon World expansion. But according to some crafty dataminers, we may be getting a new round of costumes that are the best we've seen yet in the game. A Twitter user by the name of ecumber has managed to dig up a number of costumes that Mario will be able to sport in the game, which should be added within the next few weeks. There's also a good chance Nintendo might be saving them for an official reveal around E3 time, as that's when it usually likes to have some surprises in store for fans. So what will these new costumes bring? We've broken them down over the next few pages -- and yes, they look like a lot of fun. Who's ready for Zombie Mario?

Zombie, Conductor and...a Dress? Yep, you've heard that correctly. One of the new skins that will be introduced will feature a rather greenish Mario in undead form, complete with "dead eyes" and an axe buried within his skull. He'll also have a pretty torn up outfit, missing one of his traditional shoes and having the fingers torn off his gloves. Not in the mood for Zombie Mario? This Conductor costume may be more your speed, as Mario dresses up in dapper clothes and has a penchant for classic music. Not to mention that awesome powdered wig. When he runs around, does he leave a powdery trail? Just wondering. This appears to be one of the outfits for the bad guy rabbits in the game, and while we don't have its official name yet, we gotta say...Mario with long hair looks pretty cool. Like, very Fabio-ish. Continuing with yet another member of the evil rabbit line, this one gives Mario multi-colored hair and puts him in a dress. Not to mention awesome purple gloves to match said dress. We approve. More outfits on the next page!