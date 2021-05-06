Super Mario Odyssey Receives One of Its Biggest Discounts Ever For Today Only

✖

One of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch has received what is likely its biggest discount of all-time since it first released back in 2017. Specifically, that game is Super Mario Odyssey, which is the latest installment in the critically-acclaimed platformer series featuring Nintendo's iconic Italian plumber. The only problem with this new sale, however, is that it will only be transpiring for today.

As part of GameStop's deal of the day, Super Mario Odyssey has been marked down to 50% of its typical value. The Nintendo Switch title will instead retail for $29.99 through today only, which is one of the lowest prices that the game has ever been sold for.

It's worth mentioning that the GameStop website seems to be having issues with this sale. For some users, the game is instead appearing as $39.99 instead of $29.99. While this is still a solid sale price, it seems to just be an error on GameStop's end. If this happens to you, perhaps just exit the page and try to buy the game again to see if it rectifies the problem.

The reason why this is such a big deal is because Nintendo is notorious for almost never discounting its games. Even years after releasing, most first-party titles from Nintendo typically hold their original value, with the publisher rarely discounting them. While sales do come around every now and then from Nintendo, even when they do happen, the games in question are rarely marked down all the way to half of their typical price in this manner.

So essentially, all of this is to say that if you have had your eye on Super Mario Odyssey for quite some time and haven't added it to your own Switch library, now is definitely the day to make a move on the game. Considering how highly regarded the platformer has been since it launched almost four years ago, there's a good chance that this is one purchasing decision you won't end up regretting.

Are you planning to capitalize on this sale for yourself today? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.