Super Mario Party Adds New Online Modes With Free Update

Nintendo has released a new free update for the Nintendo Switch video game Super Mario Party that adds a bunch of new online modes to the title. This marks the largest update to the title yet and comes over two years after it released in 2018. The most recent update, which was relatively minor, occurred in March 2019. As of today, Super Mario Party players can now use Partner Play and Mario Party over the internet.

You can take a look at a trailer for the new update below:

Keep the party going! A free update to #SuperMarioParty adds online play to the board game mode, 70 minigames , and the 2 vs 2 Partner Party mode. Available now! Additional details:https://t.co/MdWIZ47w4i pic.twitter.com/U285o371hZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2021

You can check out the full patch notes for the Super Mario Party update released today below:

Feature Added You can now play the following modes over the internet: Mario Party Partner Party Free Play (Minigames)

Playing over the internet To play over the internet, select either Mario Party, Partner Party, or Minigames, then select Online Play. There are two ways to play over the internet: Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, and Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords. The combinations through which you can play over the internet are as follows: Up to 1 player per system (you can play with between 2 and 4 players) Up to 2 players per system (you can play with between 3 and 4 players) If two players are each playing on their own systems, they cannot play with two players using a third system.

Playing over the internet supports the Invite Friend feature. If you select Invite Friend on the screen at which you’re waiting for rivals, your selected Friends can join from the Online Play Invites on their user-page icon in the top left of the HOME Menu. Online Mariothon does not support the Invite Friend feature.

When playing over the internet, all 20 characters and all maps are available, regardless of your current in-game progress.

When playing over the internet, 70 of the total 80 minigames are available to play.

The following 10 minigames are not available when playing over the internet. Strike It Rich Time to Shine Take a Stab All-Star Swingers Rhythm and Bruise Pep Rally Wiped Out Fiddler on the Hoof Clearing the Table Baton and On

Play data won’t be saved when playing over the internet.

Super Mario Party is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. As noted above, the new free online multiplayer update is now live. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Super Mario Party right here.

What do you think about the new Super Mario Party update? Are you interested in playing the board-game mode online?