‘Super Mario Party’ Launch Trailer Revealed

Mario Party is back! And for the first time, Mario, Waluigi, Peach, and all of the others are getting their party and minigame on with Nintendo‘s newest console, the Nintendo Switch.

Available as of today exclusively on the Nintendo Switch — priced at $59.99 USD — Super Mario Party is unsurprisingly getting strong reviews, and is already one of the best local multiplayer games you can nab on the system.

As you may know, in addition to everything you love and have come to expect from Mario Party, Super Mario Party adds a brand-new mode called “Mariothon,” which allows you test your skills in sets of five minigames offline or online.

Normally, I’d personally suggest to wait for a sale rather than pay a full-priced $59.99 USD for a Mario Party game, but Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so unless you want to wait for the odd sale in the distant future, it’s probably worth picking it up now, especially if you’re a hardcore Mario Partyer.

Below, you can read more about the Nintendo Switch exclusive, courtesy of an official pitch from Nintendo itself:

“The original 4-player Mario Party series board game mode that fans love is back, and your friends and family are invited to the party! Freely walk the board: choose where to move, which Dice Block to roll, and how to win the most Stars in skill-based minigames. Wait till you see the 2 vs 2 mode with grid-based maps, the creative uses of the console, and the series’ first online minigame mode!

“Test your skills in sets of five minigames with the new mode, Mariothon, and see how you stack up against players across the globe in Online Mariothon. Whether you’re pedaling tricycles, flipping meat, or who knows what else, you’ll use Joy-Con controllers in clever ways across 80 new minigames; some are all-out free-for-alls, others are 2 vs 2, or even 1 vs 3! Toad’s Rec Room lets you pair up two Nintendo Switch systems, which you’ll lay side-by-side on a flat surface like a real tabletop game. That way you can play a mini baseball game, battle tanks in custom arenas, or even see who can match the most bananas by repositioning the systems however you see fit!”