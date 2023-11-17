Super Mario RPG: How Long Does it Take to Beat?

Super Mario RPG is now available on Nintendo Switch, and many potential buyers might be wondering how long the game takes to complete. For most players, it should take about 12-13 hours to reach the credits. That will vary based on the player's experience with the original SNES version, and how much time is spent with the various minigames. That's on the shorter side compared to most RPGs, but it's also in keeping with the vast majority of Mario games. Fortunately, fans that want to spend more time with the title shouldn't have difficulty doing so.

Super Mario RPG: Post-Game Content

Once players have completed Super Mario RPG, there are some opportunities for players to extend the experience. In a change from the original SNES version, players can check out rematches with several of the game's bosses, including Punchinello, Booster, and Jonathan Jones. These boss rematches are much more difficult than the first encounters, and should be the perfect thing for players looking for a steep challenge.

Speaking of steep challenges, Culex has always been one of the hardest encounters in Super Mario RPG. The Final Fantasy inspired villain finds himself confused by the 3D world of Super Mario RPG, and the first time players battle him, he has a 2D sprite. In another change to the Nintendo Switch version of Super Mario RPG, there is actually a second encounter with Culex. This one gives Culex a new 3D look that better matches the game's world.

What to Play After Super Mario RPG

When Super Mario RPG released back in 1996, it was the first time that Mario and his supporting cast appeared in an RPG. While it has never received a direct sequel, the spirit of Super Mario RPG would continue in several other games. In 2000, Nintendo released Paper Mario on N64, which was briefly known under the working title "Super Mario RPG 2." Like Super Mario RPG, Paper Mario also features turn-based combat and a story filled with humor. Paper Mario would end up getting several sequels over the years, including the beloved Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

In addition to the Paper Mario games, Nintendo also released the Mario & Luigi RPG series. The series started with Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, which first released on Game Boy Advance. Superstar Saga is particularly notable for Super Mario RPG fans, as the game features an extremely small cameo by Geno. Both Paper Mario and Superstar Saga are currently available to play through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack; Paper Mario can be found in the N64 app, while Superstar Saga can be played in the Game Boy Advance app. In addition, a remaster of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is set to release on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024.

