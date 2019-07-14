New Super Monkey Ball For PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch Leaked

It looks like Sega is finally reviving the Super Monkey Ball franchise, and best yet, it’s not with a mobile release. This week the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee rated Tabegoro! Super Monkey Ball for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As you will know, this is the same name that Sega trademarked back in May, but at the moment of publishing, Sega hasn’t said anything about a revival of the series. Unfortunately for Sega though, the cat is out of the bag now.

Interestingly, the rating in Taiwan was accompanied with an image revealing what’s presumably the game’s key art. You can check it out below:

Not long after the Taiwan rating board went live with its rating for the game, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea went live with its own rating of the game, further confirming its existence. But that’s not all.

According to a rumor currently floating around, there’s actually two Super Monkey Ball games coming to the market. There’s a new Super Monkey Ball entry and a HD re-release of Banana Blitz for Nintendo Switch.

There’s a ‘rumor’ going around that that new Super Monkey Ball game is getting revealed like…. VERY soon. 👀 — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) July 13, 2019

There is a rumor going around right now that Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz is being revealed for the hybrid console (not sure about other platforms) VERY soon. Super monkey ball banana blitz hd — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) July 13, 2019

Since the recently trademarked monkey ball game had a new name, I believe this port is likely going to be completely seperate from the new Monkey Ball game, whenever that is revealed. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) July 13, 2019

So, if you’re a Super Monkey Ball fan, not only do you have a new game to look forward to, but possibly a re-release as well. Unfortunately, it’s Banana Blitz and not one of the GameCube releases, but hey, beggars can’t be choosers.

